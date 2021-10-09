Barron's Latest Picks And Pans Include Apple, Facebook, Pfizer, Prudential And More

This weekend's Barron's ponders which corporate giants will be next to join the $100 billion a year revenue club.

Other featured articles discuss whether the wherewithal exists to regulate big tech and why investors should avoid the tech stock trap.

Also, see the prospects for a bargain TV broadcaster, a Lyme disease vaccine maker, and a financial services giant.

"TV Isn't Dying, and This Broadcaster's Stock Is Underpriced" by Daren Fonda points out that Atlanta-based Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is about to become the nation's second-largest local TV group. See why Barron's believes that, priced at five times 2022 earnings, this stock is an inexpensive way to bet on broadcast soldiering on.

"Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Try to Avoid Past Pitfalls," Josh Nathan-Kazis suggests that a preventative product for this tick-borne ailment was pulled off the market two decades ago, but with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success. See whether Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is poised to be that successor.

Lawrence C. Strauss's "Prudential Could Rock On Even After Its Rally" discusses how Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) is shedding slow-growth assets, cutting costs and returning capital to shareholders, among other things. There are some worries, says the article, but the financial services giant's valuation is fair. Will rising interest rates be a boon?

Even as inflation and shortages cast doubt over the third-quarter earnings season, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) may soon join Saudi Aramco in minting $100 billion a year. So says "Big Tech, Saudi Oil, And the Pursuit of $100 Billion Profits" by Jack Hough. See who else Barron's thinks may join the club in the next five years.

In Eric J. Savitz's "Facebook's Problems Have Grown. But the Will to Regulate Hasn't," a case is made for whistleblower Frances Haugen's congressional testimony about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to be a turning point in the push to regulate big tech. The article goes on to ask whether Congress or users care enough to make it happen, though.

"Beware the Tech Stock Trap" by Jacob Sonenshine indicates that the tech sell-off seems to have run its course, but bond yields appear to be rising again. Find out why Barron's suggests that means tech stocks like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) may not be out of the woods yet.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How Washington is rewriting the rules of Wall Street

How to play the rising dollar

Where to find the best municipal bonds now

What it means for a stock to go ex-dividend

Why the ugly jobs report is more complicated than it seems

How the Federal Reserve is running the risk of runaway inflation

Whether natural gas prices will fuel a switch to oil

What to know about big changes coming to Roth IRAs

