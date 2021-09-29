 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said the energy sector is going to be strong going into the year-end. She wants to buy Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM).

Stephen Weiss is sticking with cash. He is waiting for a better opportunity.

Joe Terranova likes Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Jon Najarian saw unusually high options activity in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). He is a buyer of the stock.

