'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 29

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said the energy sector is going to be strong going into the year-end. She wants to buy Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM).

Stephen Weiss is sticking with cash. He is waiting for a better opportunity.

Joe Terranova likes Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Jon Najarian saw unusually high options activity in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). He is a buyer of the stock.