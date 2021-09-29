Cramer Weighs In On Cytokinetics, LegalZoom And Matterport

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) is a very good spec. Big pharma needs these companies, he added.

LegalZoom. com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) is going nowhere fast and you can't touch it because it has no backing on Wall Street, said Cramer.

3D cameras are very, very hot, but they're too hot for Cramer. He would take a pass on Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR).