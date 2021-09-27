 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he has purchased EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) recently. He likes natural gas names better than crude oil.

Jon Najarian bought the weekly, $18 strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Brenda Vingiello wants to buy CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EQT)

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Carnival Corp And EQT
Understanding EQT's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing EQT's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing EQT's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Shannon SaccociaMedia