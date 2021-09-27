'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 27

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he has purchased EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) recently. He likes natural gas names better than crude oil.

Jon Najarian bought the weekly, $18 strike calls in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI). He noticed unusually high options activity in the name.

Brenda Vingiello wants to buy CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX).