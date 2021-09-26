'Fast Money' Picks For September 27
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Nadine Terman recommended a long position in Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A).
Pete Najarian wants to buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). He said the entire energy space is going higher.
Brian Kelly is a buyer of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE: URA). He said it is the future of energy.
