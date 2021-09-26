 Skip to main content

'Fast Money' Picks For September 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Nadine Terman recommended a long position in Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A).

Pete Najarian wants to buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). He said the entire energy space is going higher.

Brian Kelly is a buyer of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE: URA). He said it is the future of energy.

