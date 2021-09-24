 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 4:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jason Snipe said he likes Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) and the cybersecurity theme.

Jenny Harrington wants to buy Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ). Interest rates creeping higher is good for its business, she said.

Jon Najarian bought calls in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). He likes the options activity in the name.

Stephen Weiss would buy the weakness in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA).

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jason Snipe Jenny Harrington Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia