Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dynavax, Nucor And Amarin

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 8:05am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is good. He loves the immuno drug stories.

Cramer said you are going to get a double if you hold on to Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE). He expects the stock to earn $20 next year and the market expects it to earn $11. He believes it should trade at 10 times earnings instead of five times earnings.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) is a $5 stock that might get a bid, or it might go to zero, said Cramer.

 

 

