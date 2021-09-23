 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) had a great analyst day. It raised guidance for 2022 and the acceleration it had because of COVID-19 testing and research is going to continue because global health is still a concern. She is a buyer of the stock.

Sarat Sethi said this is just the beginning of the uptrend for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP). He sees a lot more expenditure for business travel and consumers going out.

Pete Najarian said Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is going much higher.

Josh Brown hopes Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is going to break through the resistance at $92. He has a long position and he loves it.

