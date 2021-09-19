Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Palantir, Energy Transfer And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is a buy. It has a special technology.
Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) has too much exposure in Macao, said Cramer. He would rather buy Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN).
Cramer likes Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN). It has a good yield and it is safe, he said.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET) is a recklessly run company according to Cramer, and he is surprised it hasn't changed the management.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia