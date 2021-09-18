A Day For DC Comics Fans To Celebrate The Dark Knight

September 18 marks this year's celebration of Batman Day, one of most legendary superheroes in the DC Comics universe.

What Happened: With over 6,500 comic books, almost 50 video games and more than 10 live-action movies, Batman has been an iconic character for more than 80 years.

In celebration of Batman Day, a podcast series titled “Batman: The Audio Adventures” is being released on HBO Max. Non-subscribers will be able to listen to the first two episodes of the show for free on Sunday, September 19. DC will publish a special "Batman: The Audio Adventures" comic in October to give additional details about the mysteries featured in the podcast.

Meanwhile, DC Universe Online developer, Dimensional Ink Games has announced its celebrating The Dark Knight’s Day by offering free gear to players, including a Batman Doll Accessory, Batwing Base Pet, and a sixth Dimension Batman Emblem. Players have until September 30th to claim their gifts.

If you’re looking for some fun toys to celebrate Batman Day, consider the Sideshow Batman logo wall LED light, or a 1:10 scale figure of the Batmobile designed in the style of the 1989 movie Batman, directed by Tim Burton.

LEGO Group have announced some brand-new sets that are available for preorder, including a multi-character set with Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Penguin. For adults, Lego is offering a complex, 2,000+ piece Batmobile Tumbler priced at $229.99.

The first Batman Day was held on July 23, 2014, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the first appearance of Batman in Detective Comics in 1939, and since then moved to September. According to several reports, a copy of ‘Detective Comics 27’ (featuring The Dark Knight's first appearance) can fetch up to $2.5 million in mint condition.