'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 13

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) has had a really nice run since last year. She sees more upside potential because of all the pent-up demand for hips and knees which still hasn't been unleashed yet.

Pete Najarian noticed some call options activity in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). He is looking to own these calls, but he doesn't own them just yet.

Bryn Talkington wants to buy Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT).

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS), which is down 10% from its highs.