'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 10

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 5:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a big phone announcement and that means more dollars for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). He would be a buyer of Skyworks into the event.

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). She expects margins to improve as the cost of lumber comes down.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX).

Josh Brown likes Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR). He has a long position. The company announced a deal with Cushman & Wakefield and Piper Sandler upgraded its price target for the stock.

