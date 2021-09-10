 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Coinbase, Lululemon And Nike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 7:49am   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Coinbase, Lululemon And Nike

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she owns Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and she is a big fan of Brian Armstrong. The company is growing so fast and its net income could be close to $8 billion next year, she added. It received regulatory approval to offer its platform in Japan and Germany. Talkington decided to add to her long position on weakness in the name because she thinks the stock is in its early days.

Mark Cuban Wants Coinbase To Be 'Aggressive' In Its Dealings With SEC For Greater Good Of Crypto Industry

Jon Najarian owns Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), which spiked more than 10% on Thursday. He likes the stock because of its 58% gross margin. The management expects the company is going to surpass its 2023 revenue target this year. Najarian noticed a positive reaction in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on the Lululemon news so he decided to jump in and buy some Nike $165 strike calls.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COIN + LULU)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Here's Why XRP Surged And Crashed In A Matter Of Couple Of Hours Today
This Rival Meme Crypto Has Outperformed Dogecoin In Last 3 Months
Why This Investor Is Buying The Dip In Coinbase Stock
To The Moon? Coinbase Pro Lists Shiba Inu
Lululemon Analysts Break Down Q2 Earnings: 'Clear Runway For Continued Growth'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianMedia