'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Rocket Companies, Volta And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
On CNBC,  Jim Lebenthal said Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is a tough place to be. He's concerned the number of mortgage applications is going to decrease as interest rates go higher. He doesn't expect the stock to trade lower because there is still demand for housing.

Pete Najarian would buy calls in Volta Inc. (NYSE: SNPR). He's not seeing unusual options activity in the name, but he wants to use options to trade it because he wants to limit his risk.

Stephanie Link likes Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) very much. It's a reopening play and she likes the M&A the company is doing.

Joe Terranova advised a viewer to add ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS: PAWZ) to his portfolio.

