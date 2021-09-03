 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Rob Sechan said margins are going to be great in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) and the stock is going to do terrific in the cyclical rotation.

Michael Farr wants to buy Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) on a pullback.

Jon Najarian bought calls in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) during the show. He noticed upside calls buying and decided to follow the trade.

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).

Shannon Saccocia would be a buyer of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

