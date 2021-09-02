 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chris Verrone Shares His Picks For September

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Chris Verrone of Strategas said investors have to be more selective in the current market. He offered three stock picks that should do well for the remainder of the year.

He loves insurance and American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG). It is breaking out of its five-year downtrend and it is consolidating in the mid $50s. Verrone sees the stock at $70.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) has held really well in a challenging macro environment. The stock has just moved above $45 and Verrone expects it to reach $60.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) just broke out of a 20-year range and Verrone is a buyer of the stock. There are only six or seven buy ratings among the Wall Street analysts, so Verrone expects to see some upgrades that could push the stock higher.

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG)

5 Insurance Stocks To Watch In The Wake Of Hurricane Ida
Return on Capital Employed Insights for American International Gr
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Intl Gr
Analyzing American Intl Gr's Unusual Options Activity
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chris Verrone CNBC Fast MoneyMedia