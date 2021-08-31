'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Anaplan, Upstart And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she likes Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN). She's not buying it for the quarter because it's always volatile around the quarter. It's a play on the enterprise spending recovery and Link would buy any weakness in the name.

Josh Brown would use the 50-day trailing moving average in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) on a weekly closing basis. So the close below the rising 50-day moving average would tell him the trade is over and it is time to exit a long position.

Liz Young advised a 30-year-old viewer to invest in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE: IWM) for the long term.