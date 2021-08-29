 Skip to main content

'Fast Money' Picks For August 30

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2021 9:59am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour picked a long position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) as his final trade.

Steve Grasso is a buyer of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE),

Bonawyn Eison is bullish on VIX. He said volatility is starting to find a floor around 15.

Jeff Mills wants to buy Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG). He said it is going higher.

 

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Fast Money Jeff Mills Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia