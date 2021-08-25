'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Roblox, Peloton And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would wait for a pullback in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) because a lot of these cybersecurity stocks have gotten ahead of themselves. He owns both names and he sees Fortinet as a longer-term investment, while he is more inclined to sell Crowdstrike.

Stephen Weiss said Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is a winner. It missed the quarter, but it has immediately recovered and marched higher. He expects it to continue to move higher, but he would wait for a pullback before buying the stock.

Tiffany McGhee said she hopes Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) can reach the $175 price target, but it's not going to happen this year.