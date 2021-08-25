 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Roblox, Peloton And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 7:13pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would wait for a pullback in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) because a lot of these cybersecurity stocks have gotten ahead of themselves. He owns both names and he sees Fortinet as a longer-term investment, while he is more inclined to sell Crowdstrike.

Stephen Weiss said Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) is a winner. It missed the quarter, but it has immediately recovered and marched higher. He expects it to continue to move higher, but he would wait for a pullback before buying the stock.

Tiffany McGhee said she hopes Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) can reach the $175 price target, but it's not going to happen this year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FTNT + CRWD)

Analyst Sees These Stocks Benefiting From Next Wave Of Cybersecurity Spending As Biden Calls Apple, Amazon CEOs For Summit
Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Why Are CrowdStrike's Shares Trading Higher Today?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Stephen Weiss Tiffany McGheeMedia Trading Ideas