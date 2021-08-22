'Fast Money' Picks For August 23
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS: INDA).
Nadine Terman wants to buy Adyen Unsponsored Netherl 50 ADR (OTCMKTS: ADYEY).
Pete Najarian said Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) has got a lot more room to the upside. He is a buyer.
Brian Kelly is bullish on Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Nadine Terman Pete Najarian Tim SeymourMedia