'Fast Money' Picks For August 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS: INDA).

Nadine Terman wants to buy Adyen Unsponsored Netherl 50 ADR (OTCMKTS: ADYEY).

Pete Najarian said Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) has got a lot more room to the upside. He is a buyer.

Brian Kelly is bullish on Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR).

