'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 20
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington picked Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT) as her final trade.
Jenny Harrington likes SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG).
Rich Saperstein wants to buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).
Pete Najarian saw some very active buying in Hilton Hotels Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: HLT). He is not in the trade yet, but he likes what he is seeing.
