'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 20

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 5:18pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington picked Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT) as her final trade.

Jenny Harrington likes SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG).

Rich Saperstein wants to buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Pete Najarian saw some very active buying in Hilton Hotels Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: HLT). He is not in the trade yet, but he likes what he is seeing.

