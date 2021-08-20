'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 20

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington picked Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT) as her final trade.

Jenny Harrington likes SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG).

Rich Saperstein wants to buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Pete Najarian saw some very active buying in Hilton Hotels Corporation Common Stock (NYSE: HLT). He is not in the trade yet, but he likes what he is seeing.