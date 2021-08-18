 Skip to main content

'Trading Nation' Traders Weigh In On Netflix And Disney

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 6:30pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors said he owns both Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), but he is more attracted to Netflix. He owns more shares and has more allocation towards Netflix because it has a lot of ability to surprise on the upside. Saporu also likes its margin.

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish On Disney At Current Levels: 'The Greatest Story Ever Told'

Matt Maley of Miller Tabak said both companies are excellent, but he prefers Disney on a technical basis. It's also more diversified so if the market trades lower it will give us more downside protection, added Maley.

Disney's 200-day moving average was key support during the fourth quarter of the last year as the stock bounced off it several times. Disney is currently trading at its 200-day moving average and if it breaks meaningfully below it, Maley is going to change his bullish stance on the stock. If it breaks above the $184 level, Disney is going to regain a lot of attention from the momentum money and it will explode higher, concluded Maley.

