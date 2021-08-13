'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Medtronic, 23andMe And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) is really well run and it has a great free cash flow and unbelievable balance sheet.

Kevin O'Leary said the challenge for 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) is the customer acquisition cost. He sees it as a data company, but it's not the only company collecting human genome data. He doesn't see it as a trade. You would have to own it for the next three years.

Shannon Saccocia said Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) are going to trade sideways, until business travelers return, consumer demand is higher and we see more volumes.

Jason Snipe would close a long position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and buy iShares US Transportation ETF (BATS: IYT) instead.