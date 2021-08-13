 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 13

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 5:21pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary said he loves Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN). It has a fantastic team and management and it is growing over 40% a year.

Jason Snipe would stay long PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC). He likes its recent acquisition.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

Pete Najarian noticed some unusually high options activity in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He already has a long position in the name.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APD + KO)

Analyzing Coca-Cola's Unusual Options Activity
4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Hard Mountain Dew Seltzer Coming: Will Customers And Investors Give The Drink A Chance?
Recap: Air Products & Chemicals Q3 Earnings
What Is McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski Net Worth? CEO Interview Breaks Down Competitive Advantages
'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Teradata, PepsiCo And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jason Snipe Kevin O'Leary Pete Najarian Shannon SaccociaMedia Trading Ideas