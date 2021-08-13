'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 13

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Kevin O'Leary said he loves Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN). It has a fantastic team and management and it is growing over 40% a year.

Jason Snipe would stay long PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC). He likes its recent acquisition.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

Pete Najarian noticed some unusually high options activity in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He already has a long position in the name.