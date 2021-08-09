On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said the recently announced stock buyback in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) along with the ongoing strength in e-commerce should continue to support the stock. She is a buyer of UPS.

Rob Sechan likes Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) because it trades at 9 times forward earnings with a dividend yield of 5%.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST).

Pete Najarian said crypto is on fire and he is a buyer of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT).