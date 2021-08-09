'Fast Money Halftime Report" Picks For August 9
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brenda Vingiello said the recently announced stock buyback in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) along with the ongoing strength in e-commerce should continue to support the stock. She is a buyer of UPS.
Rob Sechan likes Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) because it trades at 9 times forward earnings with a dividend yield of 5%.
Joe Terranova wants to buy Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST).
Pete Najarian said crypto is on fire and he is a buyer of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT).
