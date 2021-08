'Fast Money' Picks For August 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Steve Grasso said he thinks investors misheard what Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) had reported. He is a buyer of the stock.

Carter Worth would be a buyer of weakness in gold.

Bonawyn Eison said Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) looks little weak. He would wait before stepping back in.

Karen Finerman wants to buy ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC). She likes the earnings report.