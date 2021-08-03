'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Teradata, PepsiCo And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said you can own Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) on technicals alone. He doesn't see any resistance and he sees the stock as a turnaround story that has been 10 years in the making. He hasn't bought Teradata yet, but he likes where things are headed.

Stephanie Link said IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) is all about cloud adoption, AI and blockchain. She likes it very much and she would be a buyer.

Michael Farr prefers PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) over Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He likes the CEO and he thinks the company is executing well. Link likes Coca-Cola better, although she thinks PepsiCo is going to outperform in the near term. She likes Coca-Cola for the long term.

Pete Najarian sold his calls in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE: UAA) because they were short-term. He said the stock is ripping on the upside and it makes a lot of sense to be a long-term holder of Under Armour.