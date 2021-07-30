 Skip to main content

Josh Brown Weighs In On General Motors

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 5:33pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) could get to $100.

He advised viewers to think about multiples people are paying for electric vehicle stocks. Brown sees a potential for a price-to-sales multiple expansion in General Motors, but he thinks it would take time for that to happen. He is a long-term shareholder of General Motors.

 

