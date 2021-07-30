'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia picked salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) as her final trade. The company is going to report earnings in few weeks and Saccocia expects a good report.

Rob Sechan is a buyer of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ). Its breakeven for crude oil is at $30, so with oil at $73, it looks great, said Sechan.

Jason Snipe is a buyer of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX).

Josh Brown would hang on to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). He thinks the breakout trade is over, but he likes it as an investment.