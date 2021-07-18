The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's: Dividend Kings, Roundtable Picks, SAP And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's offers 42 bargain stock picks from the Barron's Roundtable.

Other featured articles discuss disappearing Chinese stocks, the next big thing in biotech and themes to watch for in big tech earnings.

Also, see the prospects for a sporting goods retailer, a software giant, media stocks and more.

Cover story "42 Bargains in a Pricey Market" by Lauren R. Rublin shares what the Barron's Roundtable experts think of stock valuations and inflation, as well as why they see opportunities in technology, health care, retail and more. Find out whether Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) and many more are bargains now.

In "This Burgeoning Biotech Industry Could Be the Next Big Thing. How to Invest," Andrew Bary discusses why Bill Gates, Cathie Wood and John Doerr are among the backers of so-called synthetic biology. Find out why Barron's believes Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) and two other stocks are bets on the next big thing.

Teresa Rivas's "A Small Sports Retailer Is Thinking Big" makes a case that Texas-based Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) is in good shape to keep its winning streak going long after the pandemic boost fades. After the sporting goods retailer delivered three straight quarters of better-than-expected sales and profits, there may be more to come, says the article.

German enterprise software giant SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), which will celebrate its 50th birthday next year, is going through a painful transition. So says "Why SAP's Cloud Strategy Could Help the Software Maker Shine" by Eric J. Savitz. Find out why the end result of these difficult changes may very well reward investors, according to the article.

In Reshma Kapadia's "Delisting Threat Looms for China Stocks Trading in the U.S.," discover why the likes of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) and Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) may be about to disappear from American markets. Yet, investing in the country remains a good long-term strategy, says Barron's. What should investors buy instead of individual stocks?

"Tech Earnings Are Back and Bigger Than Ever" by Eric J. Savitz points out that Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) are among the companies set to report their quarterly results this coming week. The article presents the five most important tech themes to watch this earnings season, according to Barron's.

Investors looking to buy media stocks would be wise to wait until the fall, according to Jack Hough's "Subscription Fatigue May Be the Next Front in the Streaming Wars. There will be more clarity on post-Covid subscriber trends then. See what that may mean for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and others.

In "Move Over, Aristocrats. Meet the Dividend Kings," Lawrence C. Strauss discusses how the Dividend Aristocrats come from the S&P 500, but Dividend Kings like Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) have no such identity. They just have paid increasing dividends for at least 50 years in a row.

Nicholas Jasinski's "What to Buy as the Stock Market Shifts Into Another Gear" claims that the markets and the economy are entering more uncertain, midcycle times. See whether Barron's thinks investors should now be looking at Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). What about Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) or Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)?

