Cramer Weighs In On Cloudflare, MP Materials And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he should talk more about Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) on the show because it has got a great security component and it's doing incredibly well.

Instead of Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI), Cramer would buy Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD).

Cramer said to a viewer that he is OK in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), but there is no catalyst.

Cramer would not sell Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP). He is happy with its business and he would stick with the stock.

Immunitybio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX) is a pure spec and there is nothing wrong with that, said Cramer.