 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For July 6

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said he likes Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). The stock has underperformed this year, but Seymour likes the valuation.

James McDonald is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).

Mike Khouw said Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is trading cheap despite the big run. He wants to buy the stock.

Steve Grasso is bullish on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walmart And VF Corp
This Day In Market History: Sam Walton Opens The First Walmart
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart
Zipline's Drone Delivery Of Pharmaceuticals Earns $2.75B Valuation
Walmart And Boeing Lead The DIA In Another Mixed Day For The Markets
Walmart Partners With Ibotta For Digital Savings Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Fast Money Final Trades James McDonald Mike Khouw Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas