'Fast Money' Picks For July 6
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said he likes Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). The stock has underperformed this year, but Seymour likes the valuation.
James McDonald is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).
Mike Khouw said Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is trading cheap despite the big run. He wants to buy the stock.
Steve Grasso is bullish on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).
