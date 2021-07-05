'Fast Money' Picks For July 6

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said he likes Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). The stock has underperformed this year, but Seymour likes the valuation.

James McDonald is a buyer of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).

Mike Khouw said Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is trading cheap despite the big run. He wants to buy the stock.

Steve Grasso is bullish on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).