'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Bed Bath And Beyond

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 6:38pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors and Matt Maley of Miller Tabak spoke about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), which got a rare Buy rating from B Riley Securities on Thursday.

Sanchez said Bed Bath & Beyond has a better outlook than the broad furniture segment, but it's also priced higher. She finds it really hard to get excited about the stock because it's priced about right and it's not necessarily a screaming buy.

Maley is also neutral on Bed Bath And Beyond. The stock rallied in January because of the huge short interest, but that's not the case now and if we get another meme stock rally and another short squeeze, Bed Bath & Beyond is not going to be one of the stocks that squeeze like that, explained Maley. The company has made some good changes, but people should not look to Bed Bath & Beyond for a rocketship ride, he added.

