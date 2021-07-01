 Skip to main content

Stephanie Link Weighs In On Micron

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 6:38pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Stephanie Link said Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is a cyclical semiconductor company and it can't get out of its own way.

The stock traded sharply lower on the earnings report although the company reported a great quarter and a raise. Link said we already knew that DRAM and NAND prices are recovering, but she's concerned because there's not much room on the cost reduction plan.

Bit growth is also limited and CAPEX is going higher. There is nothing incremental and the company is relying on pricing, which is cyclical, so that is why the stock is trading at such a low multiple, said Link.

She is involved with Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and she prefers that name in the DRAM and NAND space, but the sector is up tremendously in the last year.

