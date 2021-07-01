 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Gap, Marriott And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 5:43pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said the analyst note he is looking at basically puts Kanye's value to Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) at about $3.8 billion. So that would put the stock $10 higher, he added. Brown finds that reasonable, but he warned that we don't know how damaged Kanye's brand is, post-Kardashian split up and post going to the White House and building up a model plane for Trump.

Jenny Harrington said Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has increased rooms by 10% over the past couple of years. It has also slashed costs last year, integrated Starwood and kept its debt flat. Its earnings per share could reach $10 per share by 2023, which puts the stock at 14 times multiple.

Harrington would be careful of lumping Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) together with Marriott because Delta increased its long-term debt from $8 billion to $27 billion. She expects both stocks to break out on the upside as their second and third quarter numbers come out.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + GPS)

9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
The Gap To Close All Stores In UK And Ireland
Analyzing Delta Air Lines's Unusual Options Activity
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyzing Delta Air Lines's Unusual Options Activity
5 ETFs To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Josh BrownMedia Trading Ideas