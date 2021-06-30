'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Crispr Therapeutics And Bed Bath & Beyond

Amy Raskin said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that she would hold Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP). She doesn't own the stock, but she owns Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) in the space.

Pete Najarian sees Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) as a trading vehicle because of volatile trading. A lot of that has to do with the short interest of the company.