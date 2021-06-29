 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is a hidden energy play. It has a new CEO, orders are rising and we are going to see margin expansion, she added.

Jason Snipe is a buyer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).

Josh Brown wants to buy Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG). He said it's worth at least $150.

