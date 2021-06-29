'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 29
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is a hidden energy play. It has a new CEO, orders are rising and we are going to see margin expansion, she added.
Jason Snipe is a buyer of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS).
Josh Brown wants to buy Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG). He said it's worth at least $150.
