'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Square, Twitter And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Tiffany McGhee said she owns Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Tesla Inc and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

She would hold Square and Twitter and buy more on a dip because they're crushing numbers. McGhee would also love to buy more Tesla at a cheaper price but it is difficult to call a dip in Tesla because it's trading higher even on the news of a recall. McGhee advised viewers to go ahead and buy Tesla if they love the stock.

Joe Terranova advised a viewer to reduce his long position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) below 10% of his portfolio. That doesn't mean he doesn't believe in the stock. He just doesn't want to have large exposure in one stock.