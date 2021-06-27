'Fast Money' Picks For June 28

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Delano Saporu said he would buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).

Tim Seymour likes Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Karen Finerman said the sell-off in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) after earnings is way overdone. She is happy to own it at its current price.

Steve Grasso said ViacomCBS Inc. is finally working. He is a buyer.