'Fast Money' Picks For June 28
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Delano Saporu said he would buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ).
Tim Seymour likes Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).
Karen Finerman said the sell-off in FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) after earnings is way overdone. She is happy to own it at its current price.
Steve Grasso said ViacomCBS Inc. is finally working. He is a buyer.
