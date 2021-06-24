'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 24
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halfitme Report," Karen Firestone said Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is attractive here. It's the biggest streamer, its platform is growing and it has pricing power, she explained.
Jim Lebenthal likes Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He is expecting two big orders, from United Airlines and Qatar Airlines.
Stephen Weiss said Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is a cheap stock relative to the market, given its growth. He thinks it's going higher.
Josh Brown is bullish on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) because of its big China expansion plans.
