'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 23
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said the news from the CDC on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is insignificant. He sees a buying opportunity.
Liz Young wants to buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE: EFA).
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).
Jon Najarian bought Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) during the show.
