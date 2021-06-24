'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 23

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said the news from the CDC on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is insignificant. He sees a buying opportunity.

Liz Young wants to buy iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE: EFA).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG).

Jon Najarian bought Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) during the show.