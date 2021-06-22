'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 22
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a half of percent from its all-time high and it's going to happen. He is a buyer of the stock.
Pete Najarian likes Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM).
Karen Firestone wants to buy Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).
Degas Wright would buy Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM).
Brenda Vingiello is a buyer of Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK).
Stephen Weiss is bullish on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) going into earnings on Thursday.
