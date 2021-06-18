 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 18

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has been an underperformer so far this year and it plays right into people spending more money. It's also an inflation hedge because as prices go up it gets its cut. Firestone is a buyer of the stock.

Josh Brown wants to buy Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). Its price target was raised to $39 at Raymond James. Brown also likes its dividend yield.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX).

Pete Najarian saw some unusual options activity in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He loves the company and he thinks it's going to $300.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Visa
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2021
A Look Into Visa's Debt
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In GM, Peloton Or Visa?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Josh Brown Karen Firestone Pete Najarian Shannon SaccociaMedia