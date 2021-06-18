'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 18

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has been an underperformer so far this year and it plays right into people spending more money. It's also an inflation hedge because as prices go up it gets its cut. Firestone is a buyer of the stock.

Josh Brown wants to buy Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). Its price target was raised to $39 at Raymond James. Brown also likes its dividend yield.

Shannon Saccocia is a buyer of Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX).

Pete Najarian saw some unusual options activity in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He loves the company and he thinks it's going to $300.