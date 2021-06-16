Why Spotlight Asset Group Is Bullish On Marvell Technology

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Shana Sissel of Spotlight Asset Group spoke about Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL). For the past few years, the company changed its legacy business model through strategic acquisitions and smart business planning and it's now focusing on end-to-end technology solutions for cloud data centers and 5G infrastructure.

The stock has underperformed its peers over the last year, but the latest quarter included some positive signs, said Sissel. Marvell is trading at a discount to its peers like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), but it has a better balance sheet, less leverage and a much higher earnings growth, she added. She finds the stock attractive at its current price level.