'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Anaplan, Sea Ltd And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 4:12pm   Comments


Stephanie Link spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN). She owns the stock and she's frustrated because it's down 30% this year even after it had a great quarter. The company is doing all the right things so Link likes the stock and she thinks it will get its momentum back.

Pete Najarian loves Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE), but he's waiting to see when it's actually going to produce some real numbers. He likes the stock and he thinks it is tradable, but he would also like to see more on the fundamental side from the company.

Jim Lebenthal advised viewers to buy Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) if they don't already own it. The stock is his biggest personal position and he sees it above $30 at the beginning of the next year. He said the company raised guidance for the third time in three months and it paid down $400 million of debt last week.

