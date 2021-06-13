The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: DocuSign, UPS, Taiwan Semiconductor And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's examines how teenage traders are shaking up the market.

Other featured articles discuss which drugmakers benefit from a new market, why it is time to buy momentum stocks and how to safely hunt for yield.

Also, see the prospects for a semiconductor and a shipping giant, solar stocks, meme stocks and more.

"Here Come the Teens: They Can't Vote, but They're Old Enough to Buy Stocks" by Daren Fonda points out that young traders are shaking up the market, as new apps make it easy and brokerage firms eagerly court them. Find out whether Barron's believes that this is good news for the likes of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) andTesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Reshma Kapadia's "How to Play the World's Most Vital Chip Maker" makes a case that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) has never been more important, as this critical supplier to U.S. and Chinese technology giants sits at the nexus of a global chip renaissance. At the same time, says the article, there are near-term risks for the company and its rather pricey stock.

In "Go On, Climb the Yield Ladder. Here's How to Do So Safely," Alexanda Scaggs discusses why, for investors sick of fixed-income investments that pay almost no interest, there is an alphabet soup of solid yields to be had for those willing to ratchet up the risk. Among the many options mentioned in the article are Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: AMC) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT).

An enormous market that had eluded drug companies for decades was unlocked when the FDA approved an Alzheimer's disease therapy from Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB). So says to "Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Opens Up a New Market. These Stocks Could Benefit" by Josh Nathan-Kazis. See why Barron's thinks the outlook looks bright for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and others.

In Jack Hough's "Home Solar Is Cheap. The Stocks Have Soared. Buy Both," discover why Barron's claims that "tree-hugging now beats junk bonds." First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLSR) NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) and Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) have surged in the past year, and the article suggests that the long-term economics look good.

"'Momentum' Stocks Are a Mess. Why It's Time to Buy Them Now" by Ben Levisohn states that the stock market's best-performing stocks have been anything but the best-performing stocks, though that may be about to change. Sound confusing? Things are made clear in the article, as is how Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and others fit in.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Biogen, Bitcoin, Tesla And More

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) stock is still a buy, according to Al Root's "UPS Stock Got Dinged This Week. Here's Why It Could Rise 43%," despite this past week's disappointing investor event. After all, the shipping giant and economic bellwether expects profit margins to expand over the coming three years, driving earnings growth of about 15% a year on average.

In "Why DocuSign Stock Is a Smarter Meme Trade," Steven M. Sears discusses how the Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) electronic signature technology may be replacing the old way of signing documents, but the share price is anemic compared with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) or GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

Avi Salzman's "Milking the Newest Meme Stock" explores why, beneath the jokes about cow poop and the positive thoughts about its business model, the Reddit posters seem to be seeing Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) as another opportunity for a short squeeze. See where shares of this California-based natural gas producer may be headed next.