'Fast Money' Picks For June 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," James McDonald said he has a price target of $20 for Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN).

Victoria Fernandez is a buyer of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). The catalyst for the stock is the cloud space going forward, she said.

Dan Nathan wants to buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He expects the stock to return to its all-time highs.

Steve Grasso said Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) caught a bid and it bounced aggressively. He expects it to continue to move higher.