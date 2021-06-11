 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On United Airlines, Boeing And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 5:08pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he owns United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) and he believes it's a buy. He still sees it as a recovery play and he thinks margins are going to be strong.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is a low volatility part of Shannon Saccocia's portfolio. It has a huge international footprint so it's a great way to get exposure to Europe and the emerging markets.

Jim Lebenthal still likes Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He is optimistic because of rumors about new orders from United Airlines and Qatar Airlines.

Degas Wright said MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is definitely a buy. One-half of all the beds in Las Vegas belongs to MGM so it's a reopen stock, said Wright. There is also some growth potential as more states could allow online gambling.

