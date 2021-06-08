'Halftime Report' Traders Share Takes On Discover Financial Services, Uber, More

Stephanie Link said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a hold. She prefers American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) because it gets you exposure to travel and entertainment.

Josh Brown said both Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) should do well in the reopening, but he prefers Uber. He expects LYFT to get acquired at some point because he thinks it can't survive as a standalone company.

MP Materials Corp (NYSE: MP) is a very speculative company, said Jim Lebenthal. He reminded viewers about Molycorp, a company that was involved in the mining of rare materials and it is now bankrupt. Lebenthal would put a stop loss on MP Materials 20% below the current price in case it trades sharply lower.

Rob Sechan said that the value of owning Vanguard Sht-Term Inflation-Protected Sec Idx ETF (NASDAQ: VTIP) over Treasuries has been completely squeezed out. He has been paring back his long position in VTIP.

