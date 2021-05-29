'Fast Money' Picks For June 1

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Tim Seymour said the Brazil trade has been working. He is a buyer of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSE: EWZ).

Courtney Dominguez also likes the international trade, but she would go with the developed markets and buy Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund ETF (NYSE: VEA).

Steve Grasso knows investors should not own stocks because they are take-out targets, but he continues to hold Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO).